Police: 35-year-old dies in Saturday homicide in southwest Lansing

LANSING — Lansing police are investigating the shooting death of a 35-year-old man that happened Saturday night in the 4000 block of MacDougal Circle.

Police said in a release they were dispatched to that area of southwest Lansing, near the intersection of Waverly and Jolly roads, around 10:19 p.m. because of reports of a shooting.

Police found the shooting victim when they arrived, and Lansing firefighters provided medical assistance before transporting him to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

No arrests have happened, and police said they “do not believe this was a random act.”

A homicide investigation continues.

In all, nine people have died by violence in Lansing this year, with the first incident happening in April. Seven people were shot, one fatally, in a mass shooting at the city's Rotary Park on May 27.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lansing Police Department at 517- 483-4600, Crime Stoppers at 517-483-7867, or send a private message through the Lansing Police Department Facebook page.

