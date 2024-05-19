Police: 3 men shot in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said three men were shot in Northeast D.C. on Sunday afternoon.

Police received a call for a shooting at 700 Independence Avenue in Southeast related to another call in the 4200 block of Edson Place in Northeast.

Officials said the shooting took place on Edson Place, not Independence Ave.

The three men were taken to the hospital. One man was unconscious but breathing and the other two men were conscious and breathing.

Police is investigating the incident.

