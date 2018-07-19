Police: 3 Fort Worth bank employees shot, suspects detained

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Police have detained three suspects after three North Texas bank employees were shot Thursday morning but were expected to survive.

FBI Agent Eric Jackson said authorities traced a vehicle that appeared to be connected to the robbery attempt and gunfire around 9:30 a.m. Thursday inside Veritex Community Bank to an address in a residential neighborhood south of the crime scene.

"It was an attempted robbery. There was no loss. But during that attempted robbery, three individuals were shot," Jackson said.

Police obtained a search warrant to enter a Fort Worth house but found no one inside, according to police spokesman Sgt. Chris Britt. The suspects were found nearby and were detained for questioning, Britt said. Further details weren't released.

Officers initially responded to a robbery call but were trying to determine a motive for the shootings, according to police spokesman Sgt. Chris Britt.

MedStar Mobile Healthcare spokesman Matt Zavadsky said three women were shot and suffered serious injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Two women were taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth, while the third woman was taken to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth, according to Zavadsky. The three shooting victims remained at the hospitals late Thursday. Their names were not immediately released.

The bank is in a stand-alone building on the west side of Fort Worth, along a commercial boulevard that's near the city's well-known arts and cultural district.