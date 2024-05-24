Statesville police: 3 dead in apparent murder-suicide; no suspects at large

Three people died Friday morning in an apparent murder-suicide in a Statesville neighborhood, police said.

Officers were called for a shooting around 7:30 a.m. at a home on Bunker Hill Lane, where they found the bodies of three people.

Police said a baby was inside the home during the shooting but wasn’t hurt.

Statesville police said they aren’t looking for any suspects in the case and the area has been secured.

The identities of the three people have not yet been released.

The Statesville Police Department continues to investigate the case and said they can’t provide anymore information. They offered their condolences for the families involved in the case.

“We ask for the community’s patience and cooperation as we continue our investigation. Our thoughts are with the families affected by this tragedy,” police said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

