Police: 3 in critical condition after shooting in East Price Hill
Blizzard conditions descended on California’s Sierra Nevada Thursday, with up to 12 feet of snow and roaring winds up to 100 mph forecast for the region through Sunday.
Ford has raised prices on the 2024 Bronco by $500, but only on models fitted with the seven-speed manual transmission. Automatic models don't change.
From Deep has arrived — fantasy analyst Dan Titus breaks down three things all managers need to know from around the NBA. Today, a nod of recognition for Grayson Allen.
Reddit filed its S-1 last week and is set to take the bold step of being the first venture-backed public listing of 2024. If successful, Reddit has the power to open the IPO window for other late-stage startups anxiously waiting in the wings. Investors who buy at the IPO want upside on their investment, so Reddit has to price itself at the sweet spot where shares don't look undervalued but also have room to ascend.
Spring has sprung and Target got the memo. Give your hydration habit a refresh with these cute and affordable cups.
There's too much office space in the US. But there are significant barriers to converting it into much-needed residential housing, Goldman Sachs' economic team writes.
The Cleveland Fed president told Yahoo Finance that a month-over-month jump in the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge 'doesn’t really change my view' that inflation is moving down.
Welcome to TechCrunch Crypto, formerly known as Chain Reaction. Here’s what was the biggest news this week: bitcoin’s price jumped over $60,000 and Coinbase’s app crashed, Telegram rolled out a plan to pay out rewards using toncoin on the TON blockchain and Nigerian crypto users faced difficulties with some exchanges. This week the crypto market was very hyped up as the two biggest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, bitcoin and ether, both jumped about 23.6% and 18%, respectively, on the week, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Rocket Mortgage is a good choice for borrowers who appreciate a digital application and loan process — and a 1% down payment option.
Former President Trump is appealing a decision from an Illinois judge to remove him from the state's primary ballot on March 19. Here's what to know about the ruling.
The Biden administration has announced an investigation into cars built in China and other "countries of concern" over potential security risks.
Great for trimming in the garden or clipping fresh flowers, these scissors have more than 33,000 five-star fans.
Tyreek Hill's latest alleged off-field incident is a bizarre one.
Only one team graded worse overall than the reigning Super Bowl champions.
Polestar secured a $950 million loan from a dozen banks, critical funds needed to keep its EV plans moving forward following Volvo's decision to pull back its financial support of the electric automaker. Polestar said Wednesday the funds were needed to finance the next stage of its development and covers a large majority of its estimated financing needs. Polestar, which has cut 10% of jobs since mid-2023, said it plans to make another 15% cut this year.
It's a mini music maker that has over 62,000 Amazon shoppers jamming along to surprisingly big sound.
If you've been procrastinating on securing your F1 tickets, StubHub has you covered with last-minute deals to get you trackside for all the action.
Here are some of the best travel credit cards available right now, whether you’re looking for everyday rewards or luxury benefits.
Amazon is being sued by the writer of the original 1989 Patrick Swayze version of the film Road House over alleged copyright infringement in the movie's remake.
The latest versions of Samsung's The Frame TVs are currently on sale. The 50-inch model has dropped by $400 to a record-low price.