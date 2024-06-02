Police: 27 people shot in Akron, 1 man killed

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Akron police are investigating an overnight shooting in which at least 27 people were shot, one of whom died.

Several 911 callers reported shots being fired just after midnight in the area of Kelly and 8th avenues, according to a Sunday news release from police.

Soon after, area hospitals reported numerous patients coming into emergency departments with gunshot wounds. As of Sunday morning, Akron police have tallied at least 27 victims, including a 27-year-old man who has died. His identity has not been released.

Officers recovered a firearm and several dozen shell casings from the scene, according to the release. The investigation is in its early stages. Police offered no other information about the victims or suspects.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone who can offer information on the investigation is urged to call Akron detectives at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP (330-375-2847).

Anonymous tips can also be provided by:

Calling Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS (330-434-2677)

Texting TIPSCO with your tip to 274637

Downloading the Akron Police Department app and texting Tips411 or visiting the police department’s website

