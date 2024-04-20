Police: 20 arrested during climate change protest at Hanscom airport

20 people were arrested during a climate change protest at Hanscom airport on Saturday morning.

According to State police, at least 20 people conducted a protest at Hanscom airport breached a security perimeter, and trespassed on the tarmac.

Climate activists from Extinction Rebellion Boston (XR) disrupted were protesting over the proposed expansion of 17 new private jet hangars, Extinction Rebellion Boston said in a release.

According to Extinction Rebellion, “the expansion would accommodate a 300% increase in private jet services and is currently under consideration by the Massachusetts Port Authority (Massport).” “Based on a comprehensive analysis of private flights traveling to and from Hanscom Field over an 18-month period, the expansion would primarily serve the wealthiest travelers in the region, many of whom frequently take short-hop flights to recreational and luxury destinations. Many flights are as little as 15 minutes, traveling from Concord to Boston Logan International Airport.”

The protest was “peaceful, non-violent, non-destructive act of civil disobedience.”

Police made 20 arrests for trespassing, disorderly conduct, and potentially other related charges.

We're out here because Hanscom expansion would negate carbon benefits from 70% of solar power in Mass. Hanscom already produces 72,000 tons of emissions/year, while an average MA resident produces 8 tons. @Massport needs to REDUCE airfield usage to meet MA's 2030 emission goal. pic.twitter.com/OlXrXgApS1 — Extinction Rebellion Boston 🐝⌛🦋 (@XRBoston) April 20, 2024

