Police: 2 suspects arrested after attempted vehicle theft at Madison Township dealership

MADISON TWP. — Two suspects were arrested early Thursday after police saw them and two others attempting to break into vehicles at a dealership from where two cars were stolen three days before.

Michigan State Police troopers, Lenawee County deputy sheriffs and a Madison Township police officer saw the four suspects wearing ski masks at about 1:20 a.m. Thursday, March 14, in the parking lot of the CR Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Adrian dealership at 1211 E. U.S. 223, a news release from the state police post in Monroe said.

Officers observed the suspects as they attempted to break into vehicles in the dealership's front parking lot, the release said. When officers at the scene attempted to contact the suspects, they fled on foot. Officers pursued the suspects, later finding one of them hiding in the dumpster by the Aldi grocery store, about a quarter-mile to the east of the CR dealership. Another suspect was arrested attempting to leave the city of Adrian after a traffic stop was conducted.

The two suspects were lodged at the Lenawee County Jail on multiple charges related to motor vehicle theft and resisting and obstructing police, the release said. Police did not release their identities pending arraignment in Lenawee County District Court.

There are still two outstanding suspects in this case, and the investigation is ongoing, the release said.

Police believe this incident is connected to the motor vehicle theft that occurred on March 11 at CR Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Adrian. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Monroe Post at 734-242-3500.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Michigan State Police: 2 arrested after attempted vehicle theft