Police: 2 shot on B Ave. in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two people were shot on B Avenue in Norfolk Friday evening, police said.

Norfolk Police responded to the 700 block of B Avenue around 10:15 p.m. for a report of a shooting, and when officers arrived, they found one person suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, and another who had a minor graze wound to the stomach, police said.

Police are on the scene investigating the shooting.

