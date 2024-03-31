2-year-old hospitalized after being shot in the Bronx
It happened just before 2 p.m. Saturday on East Fordham Road and Grand Concourse.
TKO? No contest? Decision win? Chris Weidman's latest win was a weird one.
Behind a career night from freshman Jarin Stevenson, and a late surge from Mark Sears, Alabama is now headed to Phoenix.
USC got a sweat, but advanced to the Elite Eight. Watkins scored nine straight fourth-quarter points in a 30-point effort.
Teams are always trying to come up with something new for their World Series rings.
Rhys Hoskins had a big day for the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday, continuing his grudge match against the New York Mets.
AT&T says 7.6 million current customers were affected by a recent leak in which sensitive data was released on the dark web, along with 65.4 million former account holders. As first reported by TechCrunch, the company has reset the passcodes of affected accounts.
With stocks off to their best start in five years, many strategists on Wall Street still make a case for the S&P 500 to keep chugging higher.
Have one of these handy for those worst-case situations.
Here's how to attend the 2024 NY Auto Show, including where, when and how much it costs. Can't go in person? Follow it all live on Autoblog.
Here's when you can see players back on the field this spring.
Google is shutting down its Podcasts app in the U.S. in a matter of days. The company has begun warning the app's users they will need to migrate their subscriptions to YouTube Music by April 2 to follow and stream their favorite shows going forward. Users who don't make the move immediately will still have additional time to migrate, but will no longer be able to stream from the Podcasts app directly after this date.
San Francisco 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk is frustrated going into the final year of his contract: "I'm trying to get what I deserve," he said.
Ford issued a recall that applies to about 2,000 units of the Transit Trail. The vans included in the campaign are fitted with front tires that can rub.
The outside noise around LSU is loud, but the team itself is just using it as fuel for another run.
No more having to lift a heavy pot every time you need to strain pasta! Over 1,700 Amazon shoppers are fans.
Illinois is in the Elite Eight for the first time since 2005.
Follow along as we cover all four Sweet 16 games on Thursday night.
Michael Conforto kept the streak going Thursday.
'Not too thick, not too light': The all-season bedspread is washer- and dryer-friendly, and it doubles as a duvet insert.
The Dodgers beat the Cardinals 7-1 with homers from Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman and a strong start by Tyler Glasnow.