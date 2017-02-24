Police: Man fled from officers before being fatally shot

WASHINGTON (AP) — Shots were fired during a criminal investigation at an intersection in a Washington, D.C., neighborhood, leaving one man dead and two police officers wounded, authorities said.

Uniformed officers with a crime-suppression team were in the neighborhood Thursday night responding to shots that had been fired there earlier, acting Police Chief Peter Newsham said.

The officers tried to stop a man who ran from them, the chief said. A struggle ensued, shots were fired and the officers were struck in their lower bodies. One of the officers fired a weapon and the man was pronounced dead of gunshot wounds on the way to the hospital, Newsham said. At a Friday news conference, he identified the man as 47-year-old Timothy Williams, with no known address.

Newsham said the officers' injuries didn't appear to be life-threatening, and one officer had been released from the hospital. A weapon was recovered on the scene, he said.

Both officers were wearing and had activated body cameras, Newsham said. The footage must be reviewed by the U.S. Attorney's Office; ultimately Mayor Muriel Bowser will decide when the recordings can be released.

Fellow officers took the wounded officers to a hospital in their cruisers, something Newsham called "not the best practice." He said it would be reviewed but it was a "tough call."

"When one of your colleagues has been shot, they're facing a potentially life-threatening injury, your first instinct is really to try to get them help and that's what they did," Newsham said.