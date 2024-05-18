Police: 2 men arrested in connection to shooting in Bailey’s Crossroads

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Fairfax County Police Department said two men were arrested in connection to a shooting that took place at Bailey’s Crossroads early Friday morning.

Police said that at about 2 a.m., they responded to the 6000 block of Argyle Drive in Bailey’s Crossroads for a person shot.

Officers arrived and found 21-year-old Alder Perez Argueta of Bailey’s Crossroads.

Perez Argueta was taken to the hospital where he died.

Twenty-year-old Angel Romero Perez of Bailey’s Crossroads was charged with Second Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony.

He is being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center on no bond.

Candido Perez Argueta, 25, of Bailey’s Crossroads has been charged with Robbery Resulting in Death and Gang Participation.

He is being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center on no bond.

