Police: 2 killed, multiple injured at Round Rock Juneteenth celebration

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Police are looking for suspects after two people were killed and multiple were injured in a shooting at a Juneteenth celebration Saturday night.

Round Rock Police Chief Allen Banks said in a media briefing the shooting began around 10:50 p.m. at Old Settler’s Park after a fight between two groups who were at the event.

“It is unfortunate that we were here celebrating a wonderful event and we have a tragedy that happens,” Banks said. “My thoughts and my prayers go out to the victims. My condolences go out to the families of the deceased.”

Austin-Travis County EMS medics responded to assist at the scene and said four adults and two kids had potentially serious injuries. Those injured were taken to area hospitals and were not part of the fight, Banks said.

Suspects are believed to have left the scene, and police continue to search for them.

Anyone with video or information about the incident is asked to reach out to the Round Rock Police Department at 512-218-5500.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.