Police: 2 dead after apparent murder-suicide at Riverside hospital

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A husband and wife are dead after an apparent murder-suicide inside Riverside Regional Medical Center, according to Newport News police.

On Sunday around 8:20 a.m., police were called to Riverside Regional Medical Center in reference to a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a husband and wife inside a room suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the incident appears to be a murder-suicide and they are not looking for any suspects.

The hospital was briefly placed on lockdown. Police said patient treatment was not impacted.

Newport News Mayor Phillip Jones issued a statement after the shooting. It reads:

“I am aware of the tragic incident that took place this morning at Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News. My condolences go to the families of the victims. On behalf of the City of Newport News, I send my strong appreciation to all those who acted swiftly, including the Riverside team and members of the Newport News Police Department. They continue to work together to provide comfort to patients and families and ensure the safety of the facility. We are committed to working with Riverside Health System to provide staff with the support they need.”

