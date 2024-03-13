Police in 2 CT towns investigating overnight burglaries less than an hour apart

Police in Newington and Bristol are investigating overnight burglaries that happened less than an hour apart, police said.

Officers responded to a report of a burglary at Cloud 9 Smoke Shop at 451 New Britain Ave. around 3:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Arriving officers discovered that the shop’s glass front door was broken. Video surveillance showed three males, all wearing black masks enter the business. One male was wearing a blue jacket or hooded sweatshirt and the other two were wearing dark-colored hooded sweatshirts, police said in a press release. The video shows the suspects entering the store and taking merchandise off the shelves.

Police said it is not clear exactly what merchandise was taken.

Shortly after, at approximately 4:08 a.m., police in Bristol responded to a burglar alarm complaint at Sunoco Gas Station at 510 Farmington Ave.

Officers first on scene found a a store front window broken. Various items, mostly vape-related products, were stolen during the burglary, police said.

Bristol police said there is a very limited description of the suspects but they were wearing dark-colored clothing and face masks. They are believed to be operating a dark-colored vehicle.

It is not yet clear if the burglaries are related to each other.

Anyone with information about the Bristol incident is asked to contact Bristol Police and speak with the Criminal Investigation Division.

The Newington Police Department is also asking residents in the area to check their home video surveillance systems for suspicious behavior. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Giordano at 860-666-8445.

