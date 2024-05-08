Police: 2 adults, 1 teen arrested in connection to armed robberies at South Shore 7-11 stores

Authorities arrested three males for their alleged connection to several armed robberies in two different South Shore communities last month.

According to Norwell Police, an adult male from Lowell, an adult male from Revere, and a juvenile from Lowell are facing charges. Investigators say one of the suspects is charged with armed robbery while masked and assault with a dangerous weapon while the other two suspects were charged with armed robbery while masked.

Police did not release the names of the adult suspects and did not specify which suspects are facing what charges.

On April 17, three men entered the 7/11 store on Washington Street in Norwell just after 4:00 a.m. and demanded cash while displaying two handguns.

Just a half hour after the Norwell robbery, Quincy Police say three armed men robbed a 7-11 on Franklin Street at gunpoint.

A black sedan was seen fleeing both scenes.

All three suspects will be arraigned in Hingham District Court.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

