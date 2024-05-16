Police: 2 accused of stealing from Smithfield Family Dollar

SMITHFIELD, Va. (WAVY) — Two people are accused of shoplifting nearly $700 in merchandise from a Benns Church Boulevard Family Dollar Tuesday, Smithfield Police said.

Police seek to identify two people captured in photographs that allegedly shoplifted merchandise valued at more than $687. Police said the incident took place around 5:15 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Smithfield Police Department at 757-357-3247, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or use the P3tips app.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.