Police: 16-year-old shot and killed at mobile home park near Dickerson Pike in Nashville

Nashville police are investigating a shooting that killed a 16-year-old near the entrance of the Trailmont Mobile Home Park at 161 Walnut Drive just off Dickerson Pike.

Emanuel Delgado has been identified by police as the victim of the shooting that took place around 9:30 p.m. Friday, according to police.

Detectives think Delgado was shot by someone he knew based on the initial investigation that is continuing, police said. They did not report a suspect in custody, but active leads are being pursued.

