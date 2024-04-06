Police: 16-year-old girl stabbed, injured during fight in Clermont
Police: 16-year-old girl stabbed, injured during fight in Clermont
Police: 16-year-old girl stabbed, injured during fight in Clermont
Things got heated after Inter Miami lost a first leg to Monterrey.
Follow our live analysis of the men's Final Four all evening.
The UFC heavyweight champion addressed the allegations, saying the encounter ended amicably.
The actress/model/swimwear designer has the inside track to the fountain of youth.
California's gas prices have surged more than the rest of the nation as the state grapples with less output from its refineries.
Biden wants to impose a minimum 25% tax on all Americans with assets greater than $100 million. But experts say his plan lacks practicality.
Nearly 14,000 shoppers rave about these cute and comfy lounge pants.
More than 16,000 shoppers say this flattering denim has a five-star fit and feel.
Great for trimming in the garden or clipping fresh flowers, these scissors have nearly 34,000 five-star fans.
Newton wasn't a heralded recruit but is now on the cusp of back-to-back titles leading the Huskies at point guard.
Tesla is introducing a robotaxi on August 8, Elon Musk has announced on X a few hours after Reuters published a report that the automaker is scrapping its plans to produce a low-cost EV.
Breath easy with this Aura Smart Air Purification and Mini Purification bundle for $199 at Adorama
If you’re struggling to save money, try the 52-week savings challenge. Here’s how it works.
The Carolina Panthers signed defensive tackle Derrick Brown to a four-year contract extension reportedly worth $96 million. Last season, Brown set a single-season record for tackles by a defensive lineman.
Tesla is reportedly abandoning its plan to build a lower-cost EV, thought to be priced around $25,000, according to Reuters, despite that vehicle's status as a pivotal product for the company's overall growth. Tesla CEO Elon Musk claimed, without proof, that Reuters is "lying" in a post on his social media platform, X, and did not dispute any specific details. Tesla has reportedly been working on these two vehicles for a few years.
To mark the 30th anniversary of Cobain’s death, Yahoo Entertainment gathered memories of the Nirvana frontman.
It remains to be seen if this year's layoff trends follow last year's, in which layoffs slowed down in the summer, before cuts began ramping up yet again toward the winter. Unfortunately, it also serves as a reminder of the deeply human impact of layoffs and how risk profiles could evolve from here. Below you’ll find a comprehensive list of all the known layoffs in tech that started last year, to be updated monthly.
The iconic storyteller dispensed with a villain, but Disney's streaming future is still uncertain.
It's almost time for the 2024 CMT Music Awards! Are you ready to watch?
Following the incident, the team moved to a different hotel closer to the host city.