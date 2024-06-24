Police: 15-year-old charged after alleged co-conspirator fatally shot during attempted burglary

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police in Prince William County said they arrested and charged a 15-year-old boy on Sunday in connection to a fatal shooting that happened in Woodbridge on Tuesday.

The Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD) responded to investigate a shooting at the Mistry Ridge Apartments – which is in the 15000 block of Lost Canyon Court — at about 12:45 a.m. on June 18.

There, they found a 17-year-old boy in the outdoor stairwell suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Teen shot, killed in Woodbridge

Detectives identified the shooter as an 18-year-old man who lived at the apartment complex.

Investigators said the 17-year-old and a 15-year-old were visiting Woodbridge from South Carolina and had conspired to rob the 18-year-old resident of marijuana and money.

They showed up at his front door and, after not getting an answer, tried forcing their way into the apartment. The 17-year-old boy broke a window into the room where the 18-year-old resident was sleeping, according to PWCPD.

As the 17-year-old was entering his apartment, the man shot him several times.

The 15-year-old fled the scene and, at one point, fired back toward the apartment complex. No other injuries were reported.

The teen was later found in Fredericksburg where he was arrested on Sunday. Police said they recovered two firearms.

Following the investigation, the 15-year-old was charged in connection to the death of his associate – the 17-year-old boy – during the commission of a felony.

He was charged with felony murder, burglary with intent to commit a felony and shooting into an occupied dwelling. He is being held at the Juvenile Detention Center.

