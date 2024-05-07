Police: 14 charged after Kentucky cockfighting ring broken up
Several people have been charged after officials found a cockfighting ring Sunday in Casey County, according to Kentucky State Police.
Around noon KSP received a report about an organized cockfighting event at a home at 5907 KY 837 in Bethelridge. KSP said troopers found a caged area surrounded by seating for spectators, several injured chickens and a concessions area.
Leo Harris, 59, and Christopher Harris, 39, were charged with second-degree cruelty to animals, according to KSP. Court documents say Leo Harris owns the property and is the father to Christopher Harris, who grew up at the property.
Multiple people fled the residence when troopers arrived at the house, according to court documents. The following 12 individuals were cited for second-degree cruelty to animals:
Steven Wesley, 35, of Science Hill
Tiffany Robinson, 35, of Liberty
Tyler Gillilan, 22, of Eubank
James Croucher, 38, of Mount Vernon
Brandon Mounce, 39, of Lancaster
Randall Emerson, 49, of Bethelridge
Kaleb Chansler, 33, of Middleburg
Ronald Sharp, 47, of Russell Springs
Dormas Bullock, 72, of Eubank
Jeffrey Owens, 53, of Stanford
David Bradshaw, 65, of Bethelridge
Shawn Harris, 35, of Russell Springs
Court documents for the suspects said multiple dead chickens and chicken spurs were also found at the residence.
Leo and Christopher Harris are being held at the Casey County Detention Center on a $1,500 bond, according to court records. The incident is being investigated by KSP.