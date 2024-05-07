Police: 14 charged after Kentucky cockfighting ring broken up

Several people have been charged after officials found a cockfighting ring Sunday in Casey County, according to Kentucky State Police.

Around noon KSP received a report about an organized cockfighting event at a home at 5907 KY 837 in Bethelridge. KSP said troopers found a caged area surrounded by seating for spectators, several injured chickens and a concessions area.

Leo Harris, 59, and Christopher Harris, 39, were charged with second-degree cruelty to animals, according to KSP. Court documents say Leo Harris owns the property and is the father to Christopher Harris, who grew up at the property.

Multiple people fled the residence when troopers arrived at the house, according to court documents. The following 12 individuals were cited for second-degree cruelty to animals:

Steven Wesley, 35, of Science Hill

Tiffany Robinson, 35, of Liberty

Tyler Gillilan, 22, of Eubank

James Croucher, 38, of Mount Vernon

Brandon Mounce, 39, of Lancaster

Randall Emerson, 49, of Bethelridge

Kaleb Chansler, 33, of Middleburg

Ronald Sharp, 47, of Russell Springs

Dormas Bullock, 72, of Eubank

Jeffrey Owens, 53, of Stanford

David Bradshaw, 65, of Bethelridge

Shawn Harris, 35, of Russell Springs

Court documents for the suspects said multiple dead chickens and chicken spurs were also found at the residence.

Leo and Christopher Harris are being held at the Casey County Detention Center on a $1,500 bond, according to court records. The incident is being investigated by KSP.