Police: 12 year old girl goes missing

Carl-Max Millionard
·1 min read

Orlando police are asking help in finding a missing 12 year old girl Saturday night.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

OPD tweeted Saturday night saying Makiya Cole went missing and was last seen in the area of Westmoreland and Gore.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans, black shirt, and a black bonnet.

Read: Downtown Orlando Celebrates and remembers Juneteenth with a festival

If you know her whereabouts call OPD.


Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.