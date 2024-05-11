Police: 10-year-old girl missing in Orlando

The Orlando Police Department is searching for a missing 10-year-old girl.

The Police Department said Princess Saintasses was last seen at 3 p.m. on Friday.

Saintasses was last seen wearing a peach-colored hoodie, black jeans, purple slippers, and a black purse. She is described as 4 feet, 10 inches tall, 100 pounds, with black and pink highlights, OPD said.

Police said she frequents the Clear Lake and Kara West apartment complexes and that she likes to hang out at Dezerland Park on International Drive.

If anyone who sees Saintasses or knows of her whereabouts is urged to call Orlando Police at 321-235-5300.

