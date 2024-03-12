Police: 1 shot on Haywood Dr. in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was shot and injured on Haywood Drive in Portsmouth late Monday evening, city police said.

Portsmouth Police responded to a shooting that took place near the 4700 block of Haywood Drive around 10:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound with life-threatening injuries.

Police said they would provide more information as it became available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.