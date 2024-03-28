Police: 1 shot on Dudley Ave. in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A woman has life-threatening injuries after being shot on Dudley Avenue in Norfolk Wednesday, Norfolk Police said.
The call for the shooting in the 600 block of Dudley Avenue came in around 9:55 p.m.
Anyone with information about the ongoing investigation into the shooting is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Breaking News
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.