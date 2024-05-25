Police: 1 shot on Dale Drive in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was shot on Dale Drive early Saturday morning, Portsmouth Police said.

Portsmouth Police responded to call in the 20 block of Dale Drive around 1:19 a.m., and when officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police did not share any further details.

