Police: 1 person in critical condition after Ocoee parking lot shooting

Artificial intelligence continues to be a big threat, but it's also a huge promise in the world of cybersecurity. Cyera has built an AI-based platform to help organizations understand the location and movement of all the data in their networks — critical for taking the right steps to secure that data, whether to defend against cyberattacks or to keep it from inadvertently leaking into a large language model. The company has raised $300 million in a Series C round that values it at $1.4 billion, TechCrunch has learned.