Police: 1 killed in crash after alleged suspect tries to flee carjacking scene

DENVER (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department said one person was killed in a crash that occurred when a suspect allegedly fled from a carjacking scene.

At about 7 p.m. Sunday, APD said officers initially responded to a call of an armed carjacking near 23rd Avenue and Dallas Street, near the Stanley Marketplace.

With help from the carjacking victim, the police department said officers quickly located the stolen vehicle.

Officers tried to stop the suspect but said the suspect fled in the stolen vehicle, then crashed with another vehicle near Dayton Street and 19th Avenue, killing one occupant.

The driver of the alleged stolen vehicle was detained, APD said.

Dayton Street is closed between Montview and 17th Avenue, and 19th Avenue is closed at Dayton Street while police investigate.

No further details were immediately available, but FOX31 has a crew on the way to gather more information.

