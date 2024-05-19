Police: 1 dead Saturday after Berryville shooting

BERRYVILLE, Ark. – One person is dead after a shooting in northern Arkansas on Saturday.

According to investigators, officers responded to reports of a shooting at an Auto Zone and found an unresponsive person just before 1:30 p.m.

Investigators said the person was transported to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead soon after.

No other information was given concerning the victim or a possible suspect, with police saying more information will be released at a later date.

The investigation is ongoing.

