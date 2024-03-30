Police: 1 dead in Portsmouth shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was shot and killed on Dale Drive in Portsmouth Friday, Portsmouth Police said.

Police responded to a shooting in the 200 block of Dale Drive around 11:03 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man with a fatal gunshot wound, police said.

Police continue to investigate the shooting.

Dale Drive has experience a number of shootings in the past few months, and other shootings have taken place there over the years.

In October, a man was shot and killed in the 60 block of Dale Drive. Less than a month prior to that, a juvenile was shot in the 30 block of Dale Drive.

Another man was hurt in a Sept. 11 shooting in the 180 block of Dale Drive.

A little over a year ago, two people died in what police classified as a double homicide in the 260 block of Dale Drive. Police arrested a suspect in that shooting — Brian A. Johnson, who was charged with two counts of aggravated murder, robbery resulting in death and six other charges. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 1 p.m. April 19 in Portsmouth General District Court. Police are still searching for another person in connection to that shooting, Akea M. Faison, who has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder (principal second) and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

