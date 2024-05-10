Police: 1 dead after crash in Bristol, Tennessee

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — One person was pronounced dead after a crash in Bristol, Tennessee Friday morning.

According to the Bristol Tennessee Police Department (BTPD), officers were called to a multivehicle crash in the 900 block of Weaver Pike just before 11 a.m.

The crash reportedly involved two vehicles.

Three people were transported to the Bristol Regional Medical Center by ambulance.

When the patients arrived at the hospital, the BTPD reports one of them was pronounced dead.

Police have not released the identity of the deceased person, due to the need to notify the next of kin.

As of Friday afternoon, the crash remains under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact BTPD Sergeant Mike Still at 423-989-5600.

