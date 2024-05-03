Polaris Ranger stolen and other reports

May 3—A Polaris Ranger was reported stolen at 7:14 p.m. Thursday at 207 Hemmingsen St. in Alden.

Coins missing

Pieces out of a coin collection were reported missing from a safety deposit box at 8:34 a.m. Thursday at 300 W. Main St. in Glenville.

Juvenile arrested for fleeing police, reckless driving

Police arrested a juvenile male for fleeing police in a motor vehicle and reckless driving after receiving a report of a vehicle driving through stop signs and then driving past a squad car at a high rate of speed near the intersection of Fountain Street and Newton Avenue.

Hit-and-run crash reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 8:24 a.m. Thursday at 334 W. William St. The incident was believed to have occurred sometime between 11 p.m. Wednesday and 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Theft by fraud reported

Theft by fraud was reported at 8:17 p.m. Thursday of a resident on the 300 block of Winter Ave.