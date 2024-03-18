Polar Plunge, egg hunts and more. What to do in the Canandaigua area this week

The spring and summer seasons aren't quite with us just yet, but a few events this week will have you thinking ahead to sun and warmth.

And for a donation of just $5, travel back in time for an Ontario County Historical Society event appropriate for National Women's History Month.

Here's what's happening this week.

1. Thinking spring in Bloomfield

The Bloomfield Garden Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 21, at Veterans Park in Bloomfield. Martha Alexander will lead a craft activity. All are welcome to attend. Refreshments will be served.

2. She Speaks: Women of Ontario County

This unique Ontario County Historical Society program will be held at 6 p.m. March 21 at the society’s headquarters, 55 N. Main St., Canandaigua. The event features readings from the Historical Society’s collections and archives. “Not only will this program feature the writings and works of women who lived in Ontario County,” said Ulana Fuller, visitor services associate at the Historical Society, “but it will be presented by women.” Included in the readings will be excerpts from the diaries of Caroline Cowles Richards, which were recently donated to the Historical Society by her descendants. Her diary is published under the title, "Village Life In America." Original artifacts and manuscripts associated with the readings will be on display. Suggested donation is $5. For details, visit OCHS.org.

3. Brrrr. Get ready to plunge in Canandaigua

Registration for the Canandaigua Polar Plunge will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 23, and the plungers, who have raised money for Special Olympics New York, will hit the waters of Canandaigua Lake at noon at Kershaw Park. Special Olympics New York provides inclusive opportunities for people with intellectual disabilities, who compete in Olympic-style, coached sports. For more details, visit http://events.nyso.org/site/TR/Plunge/POLARPLUNGE?pg=entry&fr_id=2980.

4. A silver anniversary Easter egg hunt

The Canandaigua Kiwanis Club’s 25th annual Easter egg hunt starts at 10 a.m. sharp March 23 at Canandaigua Elementary School. The hunt, which includes 9,000 eggs and those who get a bracelet prior to the hunt start time have a chance to win a bike or basket, typically attracts 500 children and their families. This year more than 30 bikes and 60 baskets will be given out. Included in that are 25 golden eggs honoring the club’s 25th anniversary. The hunt is offered to all children up to age 12. If a child of any age will need assistance, a Hunt Helper area will provide just that.

5. On the hunt for eggs in Victor

A free Easter egg hunt is planned for March 23 at Dryer Road Park, 7405 Dryer Road, Victor. But get there on time, as the egg seekers ages 3 to 11, who will be divided into age groups, will be on their way at 10 a.m. sharp. A sensory friendly egg hunt will start at 9 a.m. at the box rink. No registration is required for the Victor Parks and Recreation event.

6. Meet 'The Ghost of Roseland’ artist in Canandaigua

Benji Carr, a sculptor from Cohocton, will construct what he calls "The Ghost of Roseland Park," a public art piece near Lakefront Park in Canandaigua.

Sculptor Benji Carr will be at the Ontario County Historical Society from 1 to 3 p.m. March 23 to talk about his public art project, “The Ghost of Roseland.” While you’re there, visit the exhibit, “Let’s Go Have Fun, Glimpses of Recreation in Ontario County 1900-1965,” which includes artifacts from Roseland Park. Bring Roseland Park photos to share during this event sponsored by the Ontario County Arts Council. Visit www.ocarts.org for more information. The Ontario County Historical Society is at 55 N. Main St., Canandaigua.

Mike Murphy covers Canandaigua and other communities in Ontario County and writes the Eat, Drink and Be Murphy food and drink column. Follow him on X at @MPN_MikeMurphy.

This article originally appeared on MPNnow: 6 things to do in the Finger Lakes NY this week