Polar explorer Shackleton's ship found in Canada

STORY: David Mearns, crew member: “That’s it!”

This is the moment the Quest was found – the ship on which renowned polar explorer Ernest Shackleton died on in 1922.

The Royal Canadian Geographical Society announced the news on Wednesday (June 12) - adding it was found intact off the coast of Canada’s Newfoundland and Labrador, laying at a depth of 1,280 feet.

Here’s crew member Antoine Normandin.

"Successful outcome of hundreds of hours of work that has brought people from all over the world together to make this happen in a massive accomplishment, I think, for the society. And I think for, honestly, closure in terms of yeah looping the loop with Shackleton."

Shackleton was preparing for his fourth journey to the Antarctic when he died of a heart attack aboard the Quest on January 5, 1922, near a remote island in the South Atlantic.

After his death, a Norwegian company bought the ship for expeditions.

It was also put into service with the Royal Canadian Navy during World War Two.

The Quest’s end would come 40 years after Shackleton’s death.

It was damaged by ice and sank in 1962 while being used by seal hunters.

The Quest is the second of Shackleton’s ships to be found in the past two years.

In March 2022, search teams discovered the remains of the Endurance, which sank in November 1915.