Poland's Kaczynski says opposition actions are illegal

Leader of Law and Justice party Jaroslaw Kaczynski (3R) speaks during joint news conference with Poland's Prime Minister Beata Szydlo, Speaker of Parliament Marek Kuchcinski (2R), Speaker of Senate Stanislaw Karczewski (L) and Parliamentary head of Law and Justice Ryszard Terlecki (R) in Warsaw, Poland December 21, 2016. Agencja Gazeta/Slawomir Kaminski/via REUTERS

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland's ruling party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski said on Tuesday that recent opposition actions in a parliamentary standoff were illegal, and called on his opponents to respect the law.

"We appeal to the opposition to return to a situation in which it accepts that law is binding," Kaczynski said in a televised statement along with his closest political allies.

"We are facing an acceptance of actions that are of criminal character," Kaczynski said, referring to opposition lawmakers' occupation of parliament's debating chamber.

He also said that the political situation in Poland will quickly calm down.

"One cannot proceed this way, this is a way to a great misfortune," Kaczynski also said.

(Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Toby Chopra)