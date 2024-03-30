Poland Steel borne out of collaboration

Mar. 30—Editor's note: This story and accompanying photo are advertorial content in the 2024 "Community Cheerleaders" special section of The Jamestown Sun. The special section features volunteers in the community.

JAMESTOWN — A new business was borne early this year out of collaboration with Dan Poland Machine and Enzminger Steel.

Brett Poland and his wife, Shannon, purchased Dan Poland Machine Inc. two years ago, and they bought Enzminger Steel in January. Enzminger Steel is now Poland Steel.

"I hired Fred Kainz as general manager at Poland Steel," Brett Poland said. "He does the day-to-day tasks and oversees everything."

Poland Steel and Dan Poland Machine are located right next to each other near Interstate 94 in southwest Jamestown. Poland Steel is located at 8040 36th St. SE. Dan Poland Machine is located at 8056 36th St. SE.

Dan Poland Machine provides fabrication, plasma cutting, welding, repair, crane, millwright, and service truck services as well as a large selection of steel and parts to the Jamestown area, according to its website.

Poland Steel provides grain bins and grain-handling systems across North Dakota, according to its website.

"Poland Steel selling grain bins and grain-handling equipment meshes pretty close to part of what Dan Poland Machine does," Poland said.

He said many customers of Dan Poland Machine are already customers at Poland Steel.

Poland said Dan Poland Machine donates scrap metal to schools in the surrounding area. He said the students practice welding and more with the scrap metal.

Poland also said Dan Poland Machine partners with the James Valley Career and Technology Center for internship and job-shadow opportunities.

"We actually ended up hiring one student last year so it works out for everybody," he said. "I think the internship program is wonderful. I think it gives good experience into the nonmanufacturing side of welding. ... We are welding, bending, plasma cutting, fabricating and repairing so they get a taste of a broader selection of activities in this field."

