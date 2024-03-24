Poland scrambles air force after Russian missile breaches its air space in attacks on Ukraine

National Police of Ukraine rescuers at the scene of a Russian missile strike in the city of Khmelnytskyi, Ukraine, Friday. At least two people were killed and eight others were injured, the state emergency service reported. The Ukrainian army intercepted 92 missiles, at least one of which violated Polish air space. EPA-EFE/NATIONAL POLICE OF UKRAINE.

March 24 (UPI) -- Poland has put its air force on alert after a Russian missile breached its air space during a massive attack on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, Polish officials announced.

Poland's Foreign Ministry has demanded an explanation from Moscow in a statement shared on social media after the Sunday morning incident, a day after Russia seized the Ukrainian village of Ivanivske, west of Bakhmut.

The missile stayed in Polish air space for about 39 seconds, near the town of Oserdow, Poland's Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz announced. Polish and NATO F-16s have been activated as part of the strategic response.

The attack ultimately destroyed key infrastructure in Ukraine's capital, including the country's energy production system, as residents sought shelter in subway stations and other underground locations.

The Ukrainian firm Naftogaz said the attack hit an underground gas storage site. Ukraine ramped up imports and stopped exports Sunday, Naftogaz said, and stated the attacks would "not affect gas storage services."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shown last month. He rejected Russian President Vladimir Putin's claims that Ukraine was behind a terror attack on a Russian concert hall Friday in Moscow. EPA-EFE

Moscow has said the missile barrage is in response to Ukraine's attacks on Moscow during the country's presidential election, which was largely seen as undemocratic.

This is the latest in a series of attacks between Russia and Ukraine as the battle wears on into its third year.

Ukrainian firefighters at the scene of a missile strike Thursday in Kyiv, Ukraine, amid the Russian invasion. The strikes damaged residential buildings and injured at least ten people. EPA-EFE/Maxym Marusenko

Moscow suffered an attack on the Crocus Concert Hall hall Friday that killed 137 people. The Islamic State group ISIS-K claimed responsibility for the attack. But Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Ukraine of being behind the attack and claimed Russia had four suspects in custody, alleging they were trying to escape into Ukraine with assistance from people on the Ukrainian side of the border.

The suspects -Dalerdzhon Mirzoyev and Saidakrami Rachabalizoda - appeared in a Moscow court on Sunday on attack related charges.

Mirzoyev pleaded guilty on all counts.

Both individuals are accused of committing a terrorist act, according to state-media RIA Novosti. The prosecution has requested detention as a precautionary measure for both defendants.

Analysts have said that scenario is highly unlikely given the heightened security and military presence at the borders. The U.K. said Russia is creating "a smokescreen or propaganda."

Putin has also accused Ukraine of collaborating with the U.S. to coordinate the attacks. In claiming responsibility, ISIS-K never mentioned Ukraine or the United States, where officials reportedly say Russia either missed or ignored intelligence from the U.S. warning of impending attacks on large gatherings in Moscow.

"I am addressing you to the bloody, barbaric act of terror that killed dozens of peaceful people who were not guilty of anything," Putin said at a news conference. "Our fellow citizens, including children, teenagers, and women."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Putin of seeking to "shift the blame" onto Kyiv for the concert hall attack.

"What happened yesterday in Moscow is obvious: Putin and the other thugs are just trying to blame it on someone else," Zelenskiy said Saturday in response to Putin's claim that the suspects had been fleeing towards Ukraine.

"They have brought hundreds of thousands of their own terrorists here, on Ukrainian land, to fight against us, and they don't care about what is happening inside their own country."

Zelensky branded Putin a "low-life" who "was silent for a full 24 hours" after the attack to think about "how to tie this to Ukraine."

The Polish Armed Forces Operational Command said Sunday that its forces are on a heightened state of readiness due to the "intensive long-range aviation activity of the Russian Federation tonight" and the attacks on Ukraine.

"Polish and allied aircraft have been activated, which may result in increased noise levels, especially in the south-eastern part of the country," it said.

The command said the Russian cruise missile "entered Polish space(Lublin Voivodeship) and stayed there for 39 seconds."

"We call on the Russian Federation to stop the terrorist air attacks on the inhabitants and territory of Ukraine, end the war, and address the country's internal problems," Polish officials said.

This is a developing story and officials are still searching the blast site.