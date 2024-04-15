Poland Plans to Join Europe’s Iron Dome-Like Air Defense Plan

(Bloomberg) -- Poland plans to join a project to develop a European-wide air defense system to deter potential drone and missile attacks, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Speaking at a news conference with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in Warsaw on Monday, Tusk said Iran’s recent attack has confirmed that it’s very important to have a system akin to Israel’s Iron Dome air defense.

“There is no reason for Europe not to develop its own shield against rockets and drones,” Tusk said. “It doesn’t take much imagination to understand that we may be in the danger zone as well.”

Tusk said Denmark has backed his plans to join the so-called European Sky Shield Initiative, which currently includes 21 countries. He also urged to speed up preparation for air defense investments, given the fact that the same Iranian drones are used by Russia to attack Ukraine.

“Iran and Russia act as allies,” Tusk told reporters. “The same Iranian drones that attack Ukrainian suburbs have been used to attack Israel.”

Russia has been aided in its invasion of Ukraine with military supplies from North Korea and Iran, leaving Kyiv at its most fragile moment in over two years of war.

--With assistance from Sanne Wass.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.