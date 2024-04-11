Poland May Donate More Post-Soviet Missiles to Ukraine
(Bloomberg) -- Poland’s President Andrzej Duda has discussed donating more post-Soviet air defense missiles to Ukraine with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy as his country comes under intense aerial assault.
The talks — during a meeting of leaders at Three Seas Summit meeting in Vilnius on Thursday — come as a sweeping Russian missile attack destroyed the largest power generating plant in the Kyiv region.
Vladimir Putin’s forces have exploited gaps in the war-battered nation’s air defense with Ukraine’s military stretched as the war heads into its third year with no end in sight.
