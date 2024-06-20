Poland likely to sign another arms deal with S.Korea, minister says

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland will probably sign a contract with South Korea in September for the delivery of more arms, in particular K2 tanks, Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz was quoted as saying on Thursday by the state news agency PAP.

He added that talks on financing were "very close to being finalised".

Poland's previous government signed arms deals with South Korea as part of a drive to build up its military in response to Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, but there were issues with financing the contracts.

The new deal will involve mostly the supply of 180 K2 tanks, Kosiniak-Kamysz said. A first lot of 180 tanks is currently being delivered.

He added that he hoped some of the tanks earmarked under the September agreement could be manufactured under South Korean license in Poland.

