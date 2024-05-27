Poland to Curb Russian Diplomat Movements Due to Sabotage Fears
(Bloomberg) -- Poland has decided to curb movement of Russian diplomats living on its territories amid rising concern over alleged sabotage operations.
The decision stems from “the participation of the Russian state in the hybrid war against the European Union, including Poland,” Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski told reporters in Brussels on Monday.
Sikorski added that the ministry will “soon” notify the Russian Federation about the steps, which will also affect its consular staff in Warsaw.
Last week, Polish authorities announced that they’re stepping up security around the Rzeszow-Jasionka airport, the main transit hub for foreign military aid to Ukraine. The announcement came just hours after a series of arrests of people allegedly involved in acts of sabotage directed from Russia.
