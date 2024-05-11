Poland to Bolster Borders Amid Threats From Russia, Belarus
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
(Bloomberg) -- Poland plans to bolster security along its eastern borders amid threats from Belarus and Russia, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Saturday.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Ice Cube’s Big3 Basketball League Sells Its First Team in $10 Million Deal
Elon Musk Pledges to Grow Supercharger Business He Just Decimated
“We have begun intensive work on a modern fortification along the entire Polish border from the east,” he told soldiers and border guard personnel in a televised speech.
The visit comes after a Polish judge recently defected to Belarus and asked the country’s leader Alexander Lukashenko for political asylum. Tusk has called for a parliamentary probe into potential Russian and Belarusian interference in Polish politics.
Illegal crossings from Belarus into Poland have increased, according to Tusk, who accused the Russian ally of orchestrating a “progressing hybrid war” against Warsaw.
“This is the external border not only of Poland, but also of the European Union,” Tusk said.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
‘The Caitlin Clark Effect Is Real,’ and It’s Already Changing the WNBA
‘It’s a Money Loser’: Tax Breaks for Data Centers Are Under Fire
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.