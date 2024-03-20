Poland adds pressure on Germany over Taurus missiles for Ukraine

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski has lent his support for Ukraine to have Taurus cruise missiles and accused Germany of hesitancy in delivering the new weapons systems to the war zone.

The provision of Taurus missiles, which have a range of 500 kilometres, would have a "material effect on the ability of Ukraine to defend itself," Sikorski told dpa in an interview.

"With the British and American missiles, the Ukrainians were able to force the Russians to move their logistical centres, their ammunition dumps, their command and control centres, their transport links further away from the front. And the German missiles would force them to go even further," he said.

Sikorski criticized the long decision-making processes in the German government.

Berlin had "historical reasons to be nervous about sending military material or troops. We understand that, but we would just hope that your discussions are quicker," he said.

"The Russians seem to be on the offensive. Ukraine is short of ammunition," he said. Referring to the Taurus missiles, he said that this dynamic situation meant that "in six months' time [it] is not the same decision."

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has repeatedly rejected the delivery of the high-precision weapons to Kiev, citing the risk of Germany being drawn into the war.

The UK and France are already supplying cruise missiles to the Ukraine.