Pokémon Go trend continues across metro Detroit: Where to find the best hunting grounds

You see them in herds glued to their phones, adults, teenagers, and youth alike, looking for pocket-size mythical creatures only they can see.

Pokémon Go, the augmented mobile reality game that merged the worlds of reality and screen for the first time, is a perfect way to get your steps in while simultaneously collecting, trading, and competing in the Pokémon world.

Unusually warm weather this week makes for ideal Pokémon hunting conditions.

The game that captivated the world nearly eight years ago was not a fading trend. Today, a Facebook page dedicated to Michigan players has almost 3,000 subscribers and members boast of a dedicated community of at least 500 in Bay City.

Public locations

Those looking for Pokéman within the city of Detroit should head towards Campus Martius or Wayne State University’s campus in midtown.

Great Lakes Crossing in Auburn Hills has more than 10 pokestops, locations where players can collect specialty items and upgrades.

In Flint, the city has at least 10 landmarks incorporated into the game including Wilson Park, the Flint River Trailhead, and a few local restaurants.

Social media groups regularly organize raids along Hines Drive, which runs parallel to the Rouge River from Dearborn to Northville, to hunt down the water and grass Pokémon.

In Orion Township, the idyllic Canterbury Village at 2325 Jocelyn Court is hiding the virtual mystic creatures between its vibrant-colored houses.

Looking west, Heritage Landing in Muskegon and Kalamazoo’s Milham Park are teeming with Pokemon. Also, check out any of Grand Rapids college or university campuses for the best competition sites.

Private, ticketed locations:

The Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park in Grand Rapids is the place to be, but don’t attempt to enter after dark because park security has experience in hunting Pokemon hunters.

Hiding alongside the roaring lions and tigers at the Detroit Zoo in Royal Oak are more than 40 pokestops and various gyms to host competitions with friends. Rumor has it a Pikachu is hiding within the park.

Henry Ford Museum and Village in Dearborn has a plethora of legendary Pokémon in its nearly 50 pokestops.

The city of Ann Arbor is crawling with Drowzee, Rattata and Weedle and a few Pikachus are hiding in wait for the stealthiest of players.

Pokemon trivia

Those willing to place bets on their Pokémon knowledge should head out to B. Nektar Meadery Taproom and Production Facility, at 1511 Jarvis in Ferndale, on April 12 for a Pokémon Trivia Night. The event will run from 8 to 10 p.m. will all benefits donated to Ferndale Pride.

Some basic facts to get started:

Michigan’s favorite Pokémon, according to a survey by GameRant in 2022, is one of the game’s most popular: Charizard.

The rarest Pokémon in the state is Gengar, who only comes out in wet conditions usually after a thunderstorm.

