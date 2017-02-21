‘Pokémon GO’ Egg Hatch Chart For Gen 1, Gen 2 Pokémon

In playing “Pokémon GO,” there are only two known ways to obtain new Pokémon: the first is to catch them in the wild, and the second one is to hatch them from Eggs. More often than not, Trainers are enthusiastic about catching Pokémon in the wild because the effort they put in doing so gives them that sense of satisfaction. As for Egg-hatching, it takes a lot of walking, so some players are mostly passive about reaching the distance goals and would only notice this feature once an Egg hatches.

Although not all Pokémon can be hatched from Eggs, a large number of the collectible pocket monsters do. So if you are serious about becoming the very best and you really want to catch them all, it’s about time that you put a lot of effort in obtaining Eggs and hatching them (if you haven’t yet).

Early this week, avid “Pokémon GO” player and Reddit user awashinima came up with a comprehensive Egg Hatch Chart that shows all of the Pokémon that can be hatched from Eggs. Additionally, the chart already contains Gen 2 Pokémon though the creatures from the Johto Region just arrived late last week.

Photo: Reddit/awashinima

Based on the chart, all of the Gen 1 starters (Bulbasaur, Charmander and Squirtle) and Gen 2 starters (Chikorita, Cyndaquil and Totodile) are obtainable from 2K Eggs. As for rare Pokémon like Chansey, Snorlax, Aerodactyl, Larvitar, Gilgar, Sudowoodo and many more, they can only be hatched from 10K Eggs.

Pokémon Eggs are randomly found at Pokéstops. Hatching them are extremely useful, for they help in expanding your Pokédex and provides Trainers with items to power up their existing Pokémon, as pointed out by Eurogamer.

Since the arrival of Gen 2 Pokémon in “Pokémon GO,” certain things about the Eggs have been modified. Evolutions have been removed from the Eggs to give way to the babies or pre-evolved forms. As such, players should not expect to hatch an Electabuzz from an Egg henceforth because only Elekid is available through this feature.

Photo: YouTube/Pokemon GO

