Poison Expert Accused of Killing Wife Allegedly Searched for 'Widower' Before Her Death, Then Changed Bumble Profile

Connor Bowman, 31, is accused of using liquid colchicine to poison his wife 32-year-old Betty Bowman, who died on Aug. 20, 2023

A former Mayo clinic medical resident accused of fatally poisoning his pharmacist wife in August 2023 allegedly searched online for "widower" before her death, then later changed his online dating profile to identify himself as one, according to a newly released search warrant obtained by multiple news outlets.

Connor Bowman, 31, was indicted in Minnesota in January on charges of first-degree premeditated murder and second-degree murder with intent in connection with the poisoning death of his wife, Betty Bowman, the Olmsted County Attorney’s Office previously said. He was initially arrested on Oct. 20, 2023.

It’s unclear if he has entered a plea and online court records show an attorney for him removed herself from the case last fall. It's not clear if he currently has an attorney.

Authorities allege Connor used liquid colchicine to poison his wife Betty, who died on Aug. 20, 2023, four days after she was admitted to the hospital with severe gastrointestinal distress, according to a criminal complaint previously reviewed by PEOPLE. The substance is used to treat gout and can be fatal and high dosages, the National Library of Medicine states.

According to WCCO-TV, Connor was a Mayo Clinic medical resident who also worked as a poison specialist fielding phone calls for the University of Kansas while Betty was a Mayo Clinic pharmacist.

A search warrant filed on Tuesday, May 7, and obtained by NBC News, KAAL-TV, and CBS News, states that local investigators spoke with multiple women who claimed they talked to Connor on the dating app Bumble in the days and weeks after his wife’s death.

A woman who matched with Connor on Sept. 5, 2023, claimed he identified himself as “widower” on his profile and asked him if he felt comfortable flirting with people on the app, KAAL-TV reported, citing the warrant. Connor’s phone records show he allegedly searched for the gender-neutral/masculine version of “widow” on August 18, 2023, according to the warrant.

However, it was not made clear exactly when his marital status was changed on the dating profile. According to the warrant also cited by CBS News, authorities have requested information from Bumble regarding Connor’s account access and profile changes around the time of his wife’s death.

The warrant further alleges that Connor gave the women he spoke with on Bumble different explanations — and timelines — regarding his wife’s death. A different woman claimed that Connor led her to believe that his wife died “while on comfort care due to an overdose of morphine, approximately a year prior,” CBS News reported, citing the warrant.

Another woman — who later confronted Connnor after learning that his wife had died only weeks earlier — alleged that he told her that Betty had died from listeria poisoning earlier in the summer, according to the warrant cited by CBS News.

Additionally, on Aug. 29, 2023, Connor matched with a woman who claimed that she "thought it was strange" that he allegedly mentioned receiving a large life insurance payout and using it to pay off his student loan debt, NBC News reported, citing the warrant.

Following Betty’s death, Connor allegedly urged the medical examiner's office not to perform an autopsy and asked that Betty be cremated, claiming that her death was natural, according to the criminal complaint released in January.

Betty’s obituary states she died “following a sudden onset autoimmune and infectious illness." According to the complaint, Connor allegedly suggested to doctors that his wife suffered from hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis. It is a rare auto-immune disease in which white blood cells attack other blood cells and can cause multi-organ failure, per Johns Hopkins Medicine.

Betty was remembered as a “light to so many people” on a GoFundMe campaign created in the wake of her death.

According to KAAL-TV and CBS News, Connor is expected back in court on June 11.



