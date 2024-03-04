Point Township assistant fire chief's mother and stepbrother killed in early morning fire

Mar. 4—NORTHUMBERLAND — The mother and stepbrother of Point Township Assistant Fire Chief Michael Erdman were killed during a fire that started in their home around 12:45 a.m. today.

Erdman said his mother, Wendy Filbert, 63, and his stepbrother, Michael John Filbert, who just turned 40 years old, died as a result of a house fire on Johns Way Road in Point Township Monday morning.

Erdman, who lives near his mother, said he was the first to arrive to his mom's house — about 90 seconds after his emergency pager sounded.

Erdman said damage from the fire was minimal, but there was heavy smoke that filled the home.

Erdman said a third victim, Michael Filbert, was rescued from the home and was flown to Lehigh Valley Hospital, in Allentown, were he was listed in stable condition.

Sunbury Assistant Fire Chief Jay Long took control of the scene once the Sunbury Fire Department arrived, Erdman said.

Long said a state police fire marshal was on scene this morning. The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental, Erdman said.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.