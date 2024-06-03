Point-in-Time Count reveals drop in homeless numbers, over 850 still live in the High Desert

The latest Point-in-Time Count revealed the homeless population in San Bernardino County grew by only 1% over the last year compared to 26% last year and 6.6% a year before that.

The Point in Time Count, conducted on January 25, also revealed a combined total of 858 people encountering homeless in Adelanto, Apple Valley, Barstow, Hesperia, Phelan/Pinon Hills, and Victorville. A decrease of 41 people over last year, according to county data.

The small increase of homeless individuals countywide is a “good indication that the county and its city and community partners are building momentum in their efforts to move residents off the streets,” county officials claim.

A count of people experiencing homelessness in the county was taken by 550 community volunteers. The count categorized people as sheltered, in transitional housing, or unsheltered.

This year’s count showed the county’s homeless population grew by 42 total individuals, from 4,195 to 4,237.

Homeless numbers doubled from 2,118 individuals in 2018 to 4,255 in 2024, the survey reported.

The survey also revealed a 3.1% decrease in the number of sheltered homeless individuals, defined as those who were in a public or private shelter that provided temporary living arrangements at the time of the count.

The total number of unsheltered homeless individuals counted this year in the county represents an increase of 79 individuals, or 2.6%, compared to the 2023 count.

High Desert homeless

In the High Desert, Victorville topped this year’s homeless list with 611 people, a decrease of four people over last year.

Barstow reported 113 homeless, a substantial decrease of 41 people compared to last year.

Hesperia had 67 homeless individuals, an increase of three, while Apple Valley recorded 31, a decrease of four people.

Adelanto counted 29 unhoused people, a decrease of six people, and Phelan/Pinon Hills recorded seven homeless people, an increase of three.

Flattening homeless numbers

“This data shows a flattening of our homeless numbers, which is a promising sign that we are heading in the right direction,” said Fourth District Supervisor Curt Hagman, who along with Fifth District Supervisor Joe Baca, Jr., serves on the Homelessness Ad Hoc Committee. “We are investing in projects like Kern Street and Pacific Village to provide essential services like substance use treatment and recuperative care beds. These efforts are crucial for improving the health and well-being of our community.”

In San Bernardino County, the cities with the most homeless individuals were San Bernardino with 1,417, Victorville with 611, Colton with 348, Fontana with 301, Redlands with 213, Ontario with 197 and Barstow with 113.

Tackling the homeless situation

In December, Victorville city officials celebrated the grand opening of its Wellness Center, which welcomed nearly 90 unhoused clients that month.

The facility is the first low-barrier, non-congregate emergency shelter to offer interim housing and wraparound support services with a medical and recuperative care clinic on-site.

“This is a haven of hope, healing and opportunity that will break the cycle of homelessness and improve the quality of life for so many in our community,” City Manager Keith Metzler told those in attendance.

Metzler added that the city needed to address the whole spectrum of issues that lead to homelessness and to provide all necessary support services. With a $28 million Homekey Grant from the California Department of Housing and Community Development, the city was able to bring its vision to reality.

In September 2023, Third District Supervisor Dawn Rowe initiated the formation of the ad hoc committee under the direction of the county's Chief Executive Officer Luther Snoke.

The purpose of the ad hoc committee was to delve deeper into the root causes of homelessness and provide recommendations to the board of supervisors on policies, strategies, and collaborative opportunities that could be adopted to address the issue, county officials stated.

Earlier in 2023, the Board of Supervisors allocated $72.7 million towards a Homelessness Spending Plan, with an additional $20 million in funding reserved for bridging the gaps in current projects.

This was in addition to the county's Department of Behavioral Health’s efforts in securing nearly $89 million in grant funding for the establishment or expansion of facilities and beds.

Victorville city officials, in December 2023, cut the ribbon on its Wellness Center, dubbed a ‘haven of hope’ for the homeless. That month, nearly 90 clients moved into the facility located north of the railroad tracks and near the Mojave River.

A joint effort

The homeless count and subpopulation survey was a joint effort of the San Bernardino County Homeless Partnership, the San Bernardino County Office of Homeless Services and the Institute for Urban Initiatives.

There were 24 cities and towns that contributed staff time and office space for the training and deployment of volunteers and 24 law enforcement agencies that provided their time, knowledge and expertise regarding the locations of homeless persons.

There were several non-profit agencies, faith-based organizations, homeless providers and county departments that also helped with the process.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him online on X @DP_ReneDeLaCruz

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Point-in-Time Count reveals decrease in High Desert homeless population