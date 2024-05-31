Point in Time count results show Topeka's homeless population rose by 30% in one year

Tally results show Topeka's homeless population grew by 30% between January 2023 and January 2024, Topeka's city government revealed Friday.

The city communications department in a news release that morning the results of this year's Point in Time count taken annually by the city to count Topeka's homeless population.

More than 40 people helped collect data as part of that Jan. 25 effort.

It counted 537 people who are homeless and 442 households, up from 412 people and the 322 households the previous January, the city said.

The count takes place annually as part of a requirement by the federal government that communities — in order to receive funding for homelessness-related programs — complete an annual count of residents who are homeless.

It wasn't clear if this year's figure set a new high. Other counts in recent years showed the city had 365 residents who were homeless in 2022, 298 in 2021 and 401 in 2020.

A breakdown of the Topeka homeless count

Among the people who were homeless counted in January, about 203 are unsheltered, 58 are in transitional housing and 276 are in an emergency shelter, the city said.

Unsheltered residents are those not living in an emergency shelter or in transitional housing. The city counted 157 unsheltered residents last year.

“In light of the national trend indicating a rise in homelessness, the increase comes as no surprise to us,” said city housing services director Carrie Higgins. “We are fortunate to have great partners that collaborate with us and we used the PIT count as another touch point to connect individuals to services.”

Out of the surveyed homeless people, 62% were male and 37% were female.

Why did Topeka withhold the homeless count?

The city has historically released homeless count results in February. This year, results were made public three months later than usual, though the city said it put out the data before its intended date.

The Topeka Capital-Journal on Tuesday submitted a Kansas Open Records Act request to the city asking for the Jan. 25 homeless count totals. The city attorney's office sent The Capital-Journal a response to that request at 11:35 a.m. Friday.

The response the city provided The Capital-Journal quoted verbatim the news release it had sent area news outlets, including The Capital-Journal, six minutes earlier sharing the homeless count results.

The Topeka and Shawnee County Continuum of Care (CoC) waited to release their annual count in order to collaborate with other CoC’s across the state, that release said.

“After the Continuum of Care communities submits their Point-in-Time results, HUD reviews the data and then gives the CoCs a thumbs up when they approve the reports,” Kansas State Homeless Coalition executive director Christy McMurphy said. “For the first time, the Kansas Continuum of Care leads decided to compile a statewide Point-In-Time report, to be released after all Kansas’ CoC data has been approved by HUD. The statewide report will list each Kansas CoC’s results as well as a statewide compilation.”

The statement said statewide collaboration would give better data and allow for more funding opportunities. It also stated they released the count before the statewide release because of recent inquiries.

