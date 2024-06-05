Point of sale inspection ordinance narrowly approved by Adrian City Commission on 4-3 vote

ADRIAN — In six months’ time, the city of Adrian will be able to deploy what some describe as “another tool in its toolbox” for combatting residential blight throughout the city.

The Adrian City Commission, during another standing-room only meeting inside Adrian City Chambers, Monday, June, 3, narrowly approved the passage of what has been a somewhat controversial proposed point of sale housing inspection ordinance by a 4-3 vote.

Voting in favor of the ordinance, which had its first reading at the commission’s May 20 meeting and was acted upon by the city at Monday’s meeting, were commissioners Kelly Castleberry, Gordon Gauss, Doug Miller and Matt Schwartz.

Nearly 20 public speakers addressed the Adrian City Commission, Monday, June 3, 2024, regarding the city's proposed point of sale housing inspection ordinance, which narrowly passed at Monday's meeting on a 4-3 vote. Adrian City Chambers was again packed with people in attendance, both residents and area real estate agents.

Voting “No” for the passage of the ordinance were Mayor Angie Sword Heath and commissioners Bob Behnke and Mary Roberts.

With the ordinance now being approved by the commission, there will be a month's long process — 180 days from the day of adoption — for city officials and administration to develop the logistics of the ordinance before it officially goes on the books.

The proposal aims to require exterior-only inspections of owner-occupied residential properties in the city before they can be sold. An undetermined fee for this inspection, that the city will address and ultimately set over the next couple of months, will need to be paid as part of the inspection process.

This requirement, as previously explained by Adrian City Administrator, Greg Elliott, will ensure the exterior of a residence listed for sale either complies with Adrian’s property maintenance code or, if it does not, a plan will be put in place to ensure the standards of the maintenance code will be met.

Examples of peeling paint or siding in disrepair on a house would ultimately fail the inspection. Other examples include broken porch rails, a deteriorating roof and other unmaintained parts of the house.

According to the drafted ordinance, which is included in the Buildings and Building Regulations of the Adrian Code, the purpose of the point of sale inspection ordinance is to “improve the livability of city of Adrian neighborhoods and to further the maintenance, preservation, improvement and development of housing for all persons regardless of income level; by bringing them into conformity with minimum standards of the International Property Maintenance Code as adopted by the city of Adrian and other applicable provisions of the Adrian Code.”

Residents, real estate agents continue to voice concerns

For a second consecutive meeting, the city commission received plenty of feedback and public comment from those present. Most of those who addressed the commission June 3 encouraged the commissioners to vote against the point of sale ordinance.

Jeff Rising, a real estate agent with The Rising Team at RE/MAX, and a former Adrian city commissioner, was the first public speaker at Monday’s meeting just as he was during public comment at the May 20 meeting. He argued the ordinance, if approved, will infringe on the rights of private property owners. The most impacted residents, he said, will be the low-income citizens specifically those on the east side of the city.

One resident who lives on Center Street said it would be “most detrimental” if the city adopted the ordinance.

Bill Swift, chairman of the Lenawee County Democratic Party, addresses the Adrian City Commission, Monday, June 3, 2024, regarding the city's proposed point of sale housing inspection ordinance, which narrowly passed at Monday's meeting on a 4-3 vote.

As has been the argument for many people over the last handful of meetings, Bill Swift, chairman of the Lenawee County Democratic Party, called the ordinance “another step” that homeowners must hurdle when trying to sell their house.

“There’s a medley of existing ordinances that are at your disposal,” Swift told the commission, advocating for the city to use its current ordinances to combat blight.

Madison Township resident Kasey White, who also is a real estate consultant, homeowner and taxpayer in the city of Adrian, said a point of sale ordinance will have an adverse effect on low-income and first-time home buyers.

“Creating more and more difficult hurdles for these home buyers is irresponsible on your part,” she told the commission.

Real estate consultant Kasey White addresses the Adrian City Commission, Monday, June 3, 2024, regarding the city's proposed point of sale housing inspection ordinance, which narrowly passed at Monday's meeting on a 4-3 vote.

Resident Ken Tokarz said inspections can be subjective. Like Swift’s comment, Tokarz said the city has tools at its disposal for addressing instances of blight, but they are not used.

“My roof may have four years left on it, but the inspector might say, ‘No, it needs to be replaced.’ What is my recourse then on trying to sell my house?”

Not every person addressing the commission, however, was opposed to the ordinance.

Two individuals — Jim Kapnick, chief executive officer for Kapnick Insurance Group, and former Adrian City Commissioner from 2017-21, Brad Watson — went on the record for supporting the ordinance’s adoption.

Kapnick said he understood blight is a significant issue in the community, and he felt the point of sale ordinance would help the city in addressing blighted properties by performing a quick and inexpensive inspection.

Watson said the ordinance has the potential to make the city better for all residents as it will address the minimum standards of home maintenance and will require sellers to take action, “which would result in transferring a true asset to young, new homeowners instead of strapping them with a dangerous liability,” he said.

Watson continued, saying the ordinance will not have an immediate and sweeping impact, but there is a chance it will have a positive impact. He reminded those in attendance at Monday’s meeting that ordinances can be revoked or amended.

With the ordinance adopted, city needs to work together

Even though Mayor Heath was one of three on the commission to vote against the ordinance’s adoption, she said the city now needs to come together for the common good. Prior to her voting on the ordinance, Heath said Adrian “is simply not the right community for this.”

Dearborn, Southgate and Lincoln Park are some of the cities in Michigan that have a point of sale ordinance in which Adrian has studied and gleaned for the creation of its own ordinance.

The motion to approve the adoption of the ordinance was made by Castleberry and was supported by Miller.

According to information from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), blight causes a decrease in surrounding property values, erodes the health of the local housing market, posts safety hazards for citizens, increases crime and makes people feel unsafe, Castleberry said during the meeting.

Reading from HUD information, and from the Center for Community Progress, Castleberry said traditional code enforcement results in millions of dollars in reduced property values and millions of dollars in municipal safety regulated spending.

Both agencies, she said, encourage the use of “strategic code enforcement.”

Traditional code enforcement, she added, is punitive and includes fines, court appearances, court costs and time constraints. By using strategic code enforcement, the city can focus on proactive outreach solutions such as inspections and certifications, education on code and housing maintenance, and home repair programs.

“There is a plethora of ways to equitably remove blight from our community,” she said.

Adoption of the ordinance allows for ongoing community discussion and the creation of procedures that will result in its implementation in six months' time, she said.

“As a government entity we have to be mindful,” Castleberry said. “This is not a money grab, not a Fourth Amendment violation. The procedures and costs have not been solidified for this ordinance. This ordinance is meant to be a problem-solving tool for the whole (city).”

